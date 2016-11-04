Solar-powered bus sheds commissioned in South Ruimveldt

Four bus sheds, powered by solar panels and equipped with LED lighting, were yesterday commissioned in South Ruimveldt and they are expected to generate revenue to assist in funding community projects, which are being undertaken by the South Ruimveldt Community Management Group.

The bus sheds, constructed at a cost of over $2 million, are the result of a collaboration between Pyramid Shelters and the community development group, with assistance from the Caribbean Development Bank-funded Basic Needs Trust Fund.