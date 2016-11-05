Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority

The Gaming Authority has rejected the application for a casino licence made by owner of the Sleepin Hotel Chains Clifton Bacchus.

“They made a decision to not grant the licence for the Sleepin Casino,” a source told Stabroek News yesterday.

Bacchus, the owner of the proposed 150-room Sleepin Hotel and Casino, says he has the required permits and is ready to create 300 jobs at the entity, despite attacks by competitors and others about the suitability of the hospitality and gambling outfit on Church Street, Georgetown.