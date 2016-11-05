Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
The Gaming Authority has rejected the application for a casino licence made by owner of the Sleepin Hotel Chains Clifton Bacchus.
“They made a decision to not grant the licence for the Sleepin Casino,” a source told Stabroek News yesterday.
Bacchus, the owner of the proposed 150-room Sleepin Hotel and Casino, says he has the required permits and is ready to create 300 jobs at the entity, despite attacks by competitors and others about the suitability of the hospitality and gambling outfit on Church Street, Georgetown.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Comments
About these comments