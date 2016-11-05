Decision on future of sugar industry by December, Harmon says
-range of options under scrutiny
The government has committed to making a decision about the future of the sugar industry before the end of December as pressure mounts on it to take steps to preserve jobs on estates while at the same time reducing subventions to the heavily indebted and loss-making GuySuCo.
Minister of State Joseph Harmon told reporters on Thursday at the post-Cabinet press briefing that a cabinet sub-committee will be examining several options presented to them at Tuesday’s meeting by a team from the corporation.
The team, which was led by Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Clive Thomas,
