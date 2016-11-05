DPP denies state prosecutors shun ‘highly political’ cases

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack yesterday rejected a statement attributed to Attorney General Basil Williams that state prosecutors shun “highly political” cases.

In a release in response to a news item in yesterday’s Guyana Chronicle, Ali-Hack also labelled the comment as defamatory.

“The DPP, Mrs. Ali-Hack or any other lawyer in these Chambers have never indicated that they are uncomfortable in prosecuting any criminal matters, whether political or otherwise…,” the release from the DPP said without identifying Williams.

“To say that State Prosecutors shun highly political cases is defamatory,” the release added.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.