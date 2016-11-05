GPHC appeals for non-urgent cases to seek treatment at local health centres
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Dr Sheik Amir and Director of the Emergency Department Dr Zulfikar Bux yesterday appealed to patients to utilize local health centres and clinics for non-emergencies.
The GPHC’s Accident and Emergency Department sees a turnover of 150 to 200 patients a day, Bux said in remarks at a breakfast for the media hosted by the hospital.
There are only 17 beds in the department, which can have some 80 patients at any one time, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
