Hypertension, blood loss major causes of maternal deaths at GPHC – senior doctor

High incidences of postpartum haemorrhaging and gestational hypertension were yesterday cited as the primary reasons for maternal deaths in Guyana.

Speaking at a media breakfast hosted by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Head of the Maternity Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Dr Lucio Pedro said that as at August there had been 3,280 deliveries at the GPHC and 9 maternal deaths.