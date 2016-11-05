Newtown restaurateur battered in robbery
-neighbours say no answer from calls to 911
A Newtown, Kitty restaurateur was badly beaten and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash on Thursday night during an attack by armed bandits and neighbours said calls made to the 911 service to get help went unanswered.
The attack occurred around 11.30pm on Thursday at the Hing Fa Restaurant, which is located at Lot 99 Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty. The restaurant is located on the lower flat of the two-storey building, while the restaurant’s owner resides in the upper flat with his wife and son.
At the time of the attack, the restaurant was already closed for the day.
