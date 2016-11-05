Parking meters for roll out by mid-December

Parking meters are scheduled to become operational around the capital city by mid-December, according to Managing Director of Business Development of contractor Smart City Solutions (SCS) Amir Oren.

The announcement was made during a media briefing yesterday morning at the Guyana Marriott Hotel, where it was also announced that the Georgetown City Council would be collecting 20% of the gross income annually after the meters are operationalised.