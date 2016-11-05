Public health ministers meet public at Congress Place
The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday held the first in a planned series of meetings with ministers of government for members of the public at its Congress Place, Sophia, headquarters, where a number of people turned up to meet the Public Health Ministers to discuss myriad issues.
“I saw 19 persons and we did not only have persons coming to discuss matters relating to the health sector, we saw people coming to talk on numerous matters, ranging from asking for assistance to acquiring house lots, to jobs, personal issues, you name it,” Minister of Public Health Dr George Norton told Stabroek News after the conclusion of yesterday’s meeting.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
Belvedere woman chopped to death by neighbour
-
Second Bartica massacre accused cops to manslaughter charges
Comments
About these comments