Sacked Demerara Timbers workers call on President to act on their behalf

Eleven Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) workers, who were dismissed for protesting in front of the company’s head office on October 3, yesterday took their grievance to the Ministry of the Presidency.

The workers told Stabroek News that they want President David Granger to address the matter urgently. “We want the President to see how he can help us because we have children going to school…,” a female worker said.

The workers were shocked that they were given letters of dismissal after standing up for their rights in the one-day protest. The workers were pressing for salary increases.

They pointed out that they have not earned an income since then and are facing financial difficulties. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.