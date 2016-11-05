Total public debt $317.7b at end of 2015
-complex portfolio requires strengthened management, says Jordan
Guyana’s total public debt at the end of December 2015 was $317.7b and the APNU+AFC government will in 2017 be working to modernize the consolidated Debt Management Act as part of efforts to improve the capacity to manage debt.
This is according to the 2015 Annual Public Debt Report, which Minister of Finance Winston Jordan laid in the National Assembly yesterday. The report, which is the first of its kind, was hailed by Jordan as a demonstration of “the deserved and prominent place which debt-related issues have been given in the government’s strategic agenda for the development of Guyana.”
In presenting the report to the National Assembly, Jordan noted that government is committed to continuing to invest in a consistent…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
