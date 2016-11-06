FBI tells Congress it has not changed conclusion on Clinton emails

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – FBI Director James Comey told Congress today a recent review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency’s conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

In a letter to Congress, Comey said the agency had completed its review of the new emails and “we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton.”

“The FBI investigative team has been working around the clock to process and review a large volume of emails from a device obtained in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation,” Comey said in the letter.

“During that process, we reviewed all of the communications that were to or from Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state.”

A letter sent by Comey to Congress more than a week ago informing it of the newly discovered emails had thrown Clinton’s presidential race against Republican Donald Trump into turmoil in the final stretch before Tuesday’s election.

“I am very grateful to the professionals at the FBI for doing an extraordinary amount of high-quality work in a short period of time,” Comey said.