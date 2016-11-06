FBI tells Congress it has not changed conclusion on Clinton emails

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – FBI Director James Comey told Congress today a recent review of newly discovered emails did not change the agency’s conclusion that no charges were warranted in the case of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

In a letter to Congress, Comey said the agency had completed its review of the new emails and “we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton.”

“The FBI investigative team has been working around the clock to process and review a large volume of emails from a device obtained in connection with an unrelated criminal investigation,” Comey said in the letter.

“During that process, we reviewed all of the communications that were to or from Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state.”

A letter sent by Comey to Congress more than a week ago informing it of the newly discovered emails had thrown Clinton’s presidential race against Republican Donald Trump into turmoil in the final stretch before Tuesday’s election.

“I am very grateful to the professionals at the FBI for doing an extraordinary amount of high-quality work in a short period of time,” Comey said.

 

More in Local News

default placeholder

Clinton leads Trump 48-43 pct in Washington Post-ABC tracking poll

Professor Harold Lutchman

Lutchman, Ramkarran rap gov’t over stalled Constitution reform

Two abandoned boats rest in a tiny peaceful cove at Kumaka. (Photo by Joanna Dhanraj)

Kumaka

default placeholder

PPP/C walks out on debate of president’s speech

Deputy Toshao of Rockstone Karron Williams

Rockstone set to begin no-waste cassava processing

R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

default placeholder

Gov’t crime-fighting strategy working

default placeholder

Holding of Cabinet meetings at army HQ shows politicising of military

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  3. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  4. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  5. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  6. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  7. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder

  8. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework