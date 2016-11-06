Gov’t crime-fighting strategy working

President David Granger is of the opinion that his administration’s crime-fighting strategy is working.

Though he acknowledged that the level of interpersonal crimes continues to be unacceptably high, the president, speaking on last week’s edition of the Public Interest, maintained that his government’s efforts are bearing fruit.

Asked directly if the anti-crime strategies of his government were working, the president said, “yes.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.