Holding of Cabinet meetings at army HQ shows politicising of military

Former Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon believes that the government’s decision to hold its weekly Cabinet meetings at the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Ayanganna base shows a politicising of the military.

“For me, this is politicisation of the military, which is the other side of the militarisation of the civilian government,” Luncheon told Stabroek News.

"They already also have static high posts in government so why would they cultivate more strengthening of public perception about this militarisation," Luncheon, who also served as head of the Defence Board under former PPP/C administrations, stated.