Holding of Cabinet meetings at army HQ shows politicising of military
– Luncheon
Former Cabinet Secretary Dr Roger Luncheon believes that the government’s decision to hold its weekly Cabinet meetings at the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Ayanganna base shows a politicising of the military.
“For me, this is politicisation of the military, which is the other side of the militarisation of the civilian government,” Luncheon told Stabroek News.
“They already also have static high posts in government so why would they cultivate more strengthening of public perception about this militarisation,” Luncheon, who also served as head of the Defence Board under former PPP/C administrations, stated.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Kuru Kururu mother dies after emergency C-Section at GPH
Comments
About these comments