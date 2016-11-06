Money-changer shot in Popeye’s by robber

The police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 32-year-old money-changer which occurred about 16:15h today inside of Popeye’s, in Water Street, Georgetown, by an identifiable male, who was armed with a handgun.

The police say that inquiries disclosed that about 16:15h the victim Vishwanauth Nawbat of ‘C’ Field       Sophia, ECD, was in the company of another person at a table, when the suspect approached and demanded that he hand over his day’s earnings which he refused to do. As a result, the suspect, whipped out a handgun and shot the victim once to the left side of his abdomen and escaped.

The victim was rushed to the GPHC by public-spirited citizens and the police, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

No arrest has yet been made.

 

