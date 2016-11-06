Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Two bandits on a motorcycle created havoc on the East Coast Demerara between Friday afternoon and yesterday morning, storming three businesses at gunpoint.
R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, Gian Supermarket in Annandale and the Daily Supermarket in Enterprise were each attacked at different times by two men on a motorcycle.
Around 7 am yesterday, two men, one armed with a gun and another with a knife,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Kuru Kururu mother dies after emergency C-Section at GPH
Comments
About these comments