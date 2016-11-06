PPP/C walks out on debate of president’s speech

The opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is once again accusing House Speaker Dr Barton Scotland of partisanship, which it says prompted a walkout by its parliamentarians during a debate in the wee hours of yesterday morning.

The walkout followed a request from the Speaker, for PPP/C Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall to leave the House after he refused to withdraw a statement he could not immediately substantiate.

Nandlall, however, yesterday said Scotland is violating the doctrine of fairness and impartiality, by which he is bound.

"Parliament is the highest discussion forum in our constitutional democracy.