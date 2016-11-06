PPP/C walks out on debate of president’s speech
- after Speaker ejects MP
The opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) is once again accusing House Speaker Dr Barton Scotland of partisanship, which it says prompted a walkout by its parliamentarians during a debate in the wee hours of yesterday morning.
The walkout followed a request from the Speaker, for PPP/C Member of Parliament Anil Nandlall to leave the House after he refused to withdraw a statement he could not immediately substantiate.
Nandlall, however, yesterday said Scotland is violating the doctrine of fairness and impartiality, by which he is bound.
“Parliament is the highest discussion forum in our constitutional democracy.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Kuru Kururu mother dies after emergency C-Section at GPH
Comments
About these comments