Rockstone set to begin no-waste cassava processing

Over 60 women of Rockstone Village are anticipating much needed employment that is expected to accompany the completion of a community processing plant that will use every part of the cassava to manufacture at least 6 different products, Toshao of the village Rudolph Simon has said. And with funds for the purchase of the mill released last week, realization of the project is not far off.

When Stabroek News first interviewed Simon in February, he had explained that the project came about as a result of a request made by the women of the Region Ten (Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice) village back in 2011, as their selection for the Community Development Project (CDP).

He further stated that the main focus of the project was reducing unemployment among women since not many job opportunities were available in the community.