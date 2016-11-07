Baramita suffering drug shortage, other problems
As residents of Baramita, Region 1 continue to face an issue with the delay of drugs reaching the community, there is a call for supplies to be taken there directly.
Haliema Khan, a commissioner with the Women & Gender Equality Commission (WGEC), with responsibility for that community, said there is a “bottle-neck” as the drugs first have to “go through the RHO [Regional Health Officer] at Mabaruma.”
That system, she said, is resulting in
