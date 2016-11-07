Constitution reform onus on gov’t – Ramotar, Nandlall
-defend PPP/C’s record
Former President Donald Ramotar and immediate past Attorney General Anil Nandlall yesterday defended their party’s record on constitutional reform saying that it is now up to the APNU+AFC government to fulfil their manifesto commitments and take up from where the PPP/C had left off.
Making reference to a news item in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek where constitutional expert, Professor Harold Lutchman and head of the 2000 Constitution Reform Commission, Ralph Ramkarran stated that neither the coalition government nor the opposition PPP/C …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
Comments
About these comments