GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

General Manager of the Guyana Marketing Corporation Nizam Ramkissoon and others were today charged with fraud pertaining to payments for work done on the Guyana Marketing Corporation building.

Nizam Ramkissoon
Nizam Ramkissoon

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read this charge to Ramkissoon and Felicia De Souza Madramootoo, the wife of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Three polls today show Clinton with lead

The Church Street hotel (Sleepin website)

Sleepin’s casino application was denied as no documents on `financial soundness, capability’ provided – Gaming Authority

Donald Ramotar

Constitution reform onus on gov’t – Ramotar, Nandlall

Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

Money-changer shot in Popeye’s by bandit

Ronald Bulkan

Gov’t unable to give date for set up of local gov’t commission

Timothy Fraser

NA man found dead in Mazaruni River

Philbert London

Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

Wayne Jackson Wharton

As execution-style killings remain unsolved, cop says witnesses still reluctant to come forward

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  4. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  8. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework