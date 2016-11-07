Gov’t unable to give date for set up of local gov’t commission
– Bulkan tells House
Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan on Friday told the National Assembly that he could not give a date for the appointment of the Local Government Commission (LGC).
Bulkan previously said that he would see the commission established in March then in June, July and finally in September of this year but failed to deliver on his pledges
On Friday, he told the National Assembly that “the administration is…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
Comments
About these comments