GPL says key maintenance work completed

Guyana Power and Light this evening said that key maintenance work which led to lengthy blackouts in the city yesterday and elsewhere has been completed.

A press release from GPL follows:

On Sunday October 6, 2016, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. effectively completed maintenance on the 69 kv transmission line and structures carrying 11 kV and 13.8 kV lines along the corridor linking the Kingston Power Stations to the Sophia Substation, at 20:00hrs.

During the execution of remedial works, transfer of power from Kingston to Sophia and other substations along the East Coast and East Bank was not possible. Customers along the East Bank Demerara, East Coast Demerara and Georgetown experienced intermittent outages from 08:00 hrs to 20:00hrs, partly due to switching to and from alternative sources of power supply, and capacity shortfall resulting from problems encountered with the boiler at Skeldon which had initially been supporting the grid with over 12 MW.

In an isolated case, power was not restored to customers of Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar on completion of the exercise, due to an unrecognized local fault not directly linked to Sunday’s maintenance exercise. This has since been rectified.

Additionally, there was an interruption in the supply of electricity in Kitty, Kingston, Cummingsburg and Sophia at around 10:00 hrs today as a result of machinery operations within the vicinity of the railway embankment.

We thank our valued customers for their patience and apologize for the extended unplanned period of outage. We also take this opportunity to extend heartiest appreciation to our staff.