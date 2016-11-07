Lancaster/Hogstye is still the victim of neglect
- says NDC Chairman
The Lancaster/Hogstye Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) is tired of, being placed on the back burner when it comes to the regional administration prioritizing projects, and the current government’s “lackadaisical attitude”, says the Chairman of the NDC.
Forbes Moore, Chairman of the Lancaster/Hogstye NDC during an interview with Stabroek News, called on the regional administration and the Government of Guyana to step in and assist them. He said, “This NDC has been neglected in Region Six, [as] we are the only NDC that the Coalition won, and it appears as though because the region is …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
