Money-changer shot in Popeye’s by bandit

A 32-year-old money-changer is in hospital after being shot yesterday afternoon inside a fast food restaurant on Water Street during a robbery.

The injured man has been identified as Vishwahnauth Nouwbat called ‘Vishal’ of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Police in a press statement said Nouwbat was shot inside of Popeye’s …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.