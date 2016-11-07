Newly opened supermarket at Land of Canaan robbed by bandits
-proprietor, customers beaten
A newly opened supermarket owned by Chinese nationals was robbed just before noon on Saturday by three armed bandits.
The men entered the Good Life Supermarket located at Lot 44 Public Road, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara under the pretext of being customers and carried out the robbery.
A victim of the robbery, Jian Zhang Lin, 26, explained to Stabroek News yesterday that the men …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
-
President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
Comments
About these comments