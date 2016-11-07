Plantation Hope man battling for life after hit and run

A Plantation Hope Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital after being struck down on the Cove and John, ECD Public Road last night.

The injured man has been identified as Dennis Bissoon, 34, a labourer of Lot 19 Plantation Hope Estate, ECD.

According to family members, Bissoon was crossing the Cove and John Public Road when a vehicle that was speeding struck him down leaving him in an unconscious state.

An eyewitness who was at the Georgetown Public Hospital told Stabroek News that when the car PSS 4035 struck Bissoon, he was lifted several feet into the air before landing some distance away from the point of impact.

The eyewitness said the car did not stop and sped away from the scene. He added that they quickly picked up the man and rushed him to the hospital where he was admitted a patient in the Accident and Emergency unit.

A sister told Stabroek News that according to the doctors, Bissoon suffered severe head injuries.