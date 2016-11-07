Sleepin’s casino application was denied as no documents on `financial soundness, capability’ provided – Gaming Authority

The Gaming Authority today said that an application by Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc for casino licences was rejected as no documents on the establishment’s “financial soundness and capability” were provided as required.

Stabroek News on Friday reported that the applications by the Church Street business owned by Clifton Bacchus had been rejected.

A statement from the Gaming Authority follows:

The Guyana Gaming Authority wishes to make public the fact that it had received and processed an application made in the name of Sleepin International Hotel and Casino Inc. of Lot 252 South Street, Lacytown, Georgetown, Demerara, Guyana, South America, dated August 2, 2016 for the granting of a Casino Operator’s License and a Casino Premises License.

The Authority wishes to state that having received and thoroughly considered the application it unanimously found no evidence upon which it could arrive at a determination that Sleepin International Hotel & Casino Inc. qualifies for the issuance of the licenses applied for, having regard to its failure to provide the Authority with documents evidencing its financial soundness and capability, one of the critical criteria for the granting of such licenses.

The Authority has cited this deficiency as a grave defect in the applications, which necessitates a refusal of the applications for a Casino Operator’s License and a Casino Premises License, since the regulations Section 29 (a) (1) (c) speak clearly and specifically to “the financial soundness and financial capability of the applicant.” The Sleepin International Hotel & Casino Inc. has been notified accordingly.