Bandits grab $12M from auto sales company
Yokohama Trading was early yesterday morning robbed of over $12 million in local and foreign currency after two men entered and held the employees at gunpoint.
A police source confirmed the incident which occurred around 8.10 am yesterday at the Lot 72 ‘B’ Barrack Street, Kingston auto sales company.
According to reports reaching Stabroek News, two men armed with handguns entered the business place shortly after it had opened for the day and held customers at gunpoint. During this process, the cashier was forced to hand over the money which was stored in a safe to the bandits.
The men managed to escape and up to last evening no arrest had been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
