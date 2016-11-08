Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
A woman and her children were left traumatised yesterday after being attacked in their car at knife-point by three bandits in front of a Sheriff Street fast food outlet.
Following the attack, the security guard at the fast food outlet managed to apprehend one of the bandits, while his accomplices escaped.
Speaking with Stabroek News last evening, a traumatised Lystra Crandon explained that she was running errands for her daughter’s birthday when the attack occurred.
According to Crandon, she had visited a city bank to clear a cheque, however, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Comments
About these comments