Cabinet okays steering committee for IDB maternal health project

Cabinet last week approved the establishment of a steering committee to oversee the implementation of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) project to improve maternal and child health.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said that the      project, which is part of      the government’s Environ-ment and Social Management Plan, is expected to be implemented in early 2017 and would run for a period of five years.   “The project was developed to support and improve maternal and child health in Guyana out of concerns for the high maternal and infant mortality rates that are among the highest in Latin America and the Caribbean,” Harmon said.

He further explained that the US$80 million IDB loan for the project will be spent on strengthening reproductive, maternal and neonatal health services, as well as the national healthcare network.

The steering committee will be chaired by a representative of Ministry of Public Health and include representatives from the ministries of the Presidency, Finance, Communities, and Indige-nous Peoples’ Affairs.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Deputy Accountant General recounts handing over cheques to cops for Jennifer Westford probe

default placeholder

Teen denied bail on gold chain robbery charge

default placeholder

GPL says key maintenance work completed

Nizam Ramkissoon

GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

default placeholder

Three polls today show Clinton with lead

The Church Street hotel (Sleepin website)

Sleepin’s casino application was denied as no documents on `financial soundness, capability’ provided – Gaming Authority

Donald Ramotar

Constitution reform onus on gov’t – Ramotar, Nandlall

Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

Money-changer shot in Popeye’s by bandit

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework