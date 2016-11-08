City Hall seeking to raise funds through limited amnesty on property rates

In its quest to secure “urgently needed” funds, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) of Georgetown is offering a limited amnesty on the interest accrued on unpaid property rates in Georgetown.

This amnesty, which will begin on November 15 and end on November 30, 2016, is intended to recover a substantial portion of $22 billion in property rates owed to the city in order to pay the city’s creditors, including its waste disposal contractors.

