Cops working on poor-quality footage of money changer’s shooting
The police were up to last evening working on enhancing footage in relation to the shooting of money changer Vishwahnauth Nouwbat inside of Popeye’s Restaurant, America and Water streets on Sunday.
When contacted yesterday, a senior police official said investigations are continuing but no arrest had yet been made. The source explained that investigators are working towards developing the footage since the images captured were of poor quality.
Nouwbat called 'Vishal' of 'C' Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was shot once to his abdomen around 4.15 pm on Sunday, while he was seated in Popeye's with another person.
