Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
– unable to raise $250,000 bail
Three men in their 20s, accused of raping a woman in October, were yesterday remanded to prison after they could not afford the $250,000 bail on which they each were placed.
Rose Hall residents Sherwin Scott, 27, a former member of the Guyana Police Force’s Tactical Service Unit and his brother Rayon Scott, 24, a labourer along with Wilton Lepps, 27, of Albion Village, Corentyne appeared before the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court to answer a charge of raping a 20-year-old woman.
The men were not required to plead to the indictable charge and after they were unable to post bail,
