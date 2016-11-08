Deputy Accountant General recounts handing over cheques to cops for Jennifer Westford probe

Jennifer Chapman, the Deputy Accountant General at the Ministry of Finance, yesterday testified that she handed over 23 cheques, dated from August, 2011 to March, 2015, to the police for the investigation of the alleged theft of over $600 million by former public service minister Jennifer Westford and aide Margaret Cummings.

When the trial continued yesterday, Chapman told the court that the police visited her and questioned her about the matter concerning Westford and Cummings, who are on trial for allegedly stealing the funds under the former PPP/C government. The witness told the court that she had previously known Cummings as the ministry’s Personnel Secretary for five years.

Chapman said that during her interview with the police, she was

