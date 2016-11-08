Inquest ordered into fatal Aruka boat incident
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that an inquest be conducted into the Aruka River, North West District, boat collision which claimed the lives of two children in August.
Stabroek News understands that the file was recently returned to the police with the advice.
Loyzal Da Silva, 7, and Daveanand James, 6, the two youngest children of Basil DaSilva and Ophelia James, died after the boat they were travelling in with their parents and an older sibling was hit by another vessel.
Ophelia James, who had sustained two broken ribs, a fractured shoulder blade and a punctured lung as a result of the incident, had told Stabroek News that her two children were knocked unconscious as the boat was sinking and their older brother, Wayne, had tried to save them but his valiant efforts failed.
The family has since been calling for justice. Several persons were questioned in connection with the incident and though the police sought legal advice on how to proceed against them, no charges have been laid.
