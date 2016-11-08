Inquest ordered into fatal Aruka boat incident

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that an inquest be conducted into the Aruka River, North West District, boat collision which claimed the lives of two children in August.

Stabroek News understands that the file was recently returned to the police with the advice.

Loyzal DaSilva, and Daveannand James
Loyzal DaSilva, and Daveannand James

Loyzal Da Silva, 7, and Daveanand James, 6, the two youngest children of Basil DaSilva and Ophelia James, died after the boat they were travelling in with their parents and an older sibling was hit by another vessel.

Ophelia James, who had sustained two broken ribs, a fractured shoulder blade and a punctured lung as a result of the incident, had told Stabroek News that her two children were knocked unconscious as the boat was sinking and their older brother, Wayne, had tried to save them but his valiant efforts failed.

The family has since been calling for justice. Several persons were questioned in connection with the incident and though the police sought legal advice on how to proceed against them, no charges have been laid.

More in Local News

default placeholder

GuySuCo registered loss of $1.9B for 2015

default placeholder

City Hall seeking to raise funds through limited amnesty on property rates

Rayon Scott

Corentyne rape accused trio remanded

default placeholder

Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

default placeholder

Bandits grab $12M from auto sales company

The SleepIn Hotel, part of which is still under construction (Photo by Keno George)

SleepIn casino applications denied over failure to include proof of financial soundness, capability,Gaming Authority says

Felicia De Souza Madramootoo

Former GMC boss, Agri Ministry engineer on fraud charge

default placeholder

SVN denies bullying caused child to fall ill

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework