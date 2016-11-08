Major changes could make sugar profitable

Although the present model of operation of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has failed, with major changes there is still a chance to make some parts of the industry profitable, according to President David Granger.

Speaking to reporters on the Public Interest interview programme, which was broadcast last week, Granger said GuySuCo, as Guyana’s oldest institution, has been operating under a failed model.

“It [GuySuCo] is haemorrhaging and government cannot afford to keep bailing it out. There has to be change; the very nature of the change is something that is still to be decided.

We are now looking at a modern model because we want to protect the livelihoods of the working people and we feel that there are some parts of the industry which can be made profitable,"