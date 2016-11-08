Senior cop to be charged in Vreed-en-Hoop fatal crash

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that the senior police official who allegedly struck down and killed Vreed-en-Hoop resident Anmanie Deonarine little more than one month ago be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

A senior police official yesterday confirmed that the advice was given. The file was expected to be dispatched to the police yesterday afternoon and a charge is likely to be laid shortly.