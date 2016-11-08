SleepIn casino applications denied over failure to include proof of financial soundness, capability,Gaming Authority says
- hotel owner to reapply
The Gaming Authority yesterday said that it denied the applications of SleepIn International Hotel and Casino Inc for casino licences because it failed to provide proof of “its financial soundness and capability,” which was critical for approval.
In response, hotel owner Clifton Bacchus yesterday said that he would reapply and provide the necessary documentation.
“It is nothing hard for me to correct but it is very costly,” Bacchus told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.
Last Saturday, Stabroek News reported that the authority had denied the casino licence application.
