Suspect in robbery of Bartica store held – police

The prime suspect who last Sunday morning broke into the Variety Store of Bartica’s Deputy Mayor, Kamal Persaud, and carted off jewellery, electronic appliances and gadgets, including cellular phones and also an assortment of other items valued in excess of $3.2 million dollars, was this morning arrested and will face the court soon, the police say.

Between 0300h. and 0500h. last Sunday, the three-story business at First Avenue, Bartica, was burgled and the articles mentioned were stolen. Entry was gained through an eastern window, on the upper flat of the building.

Police said that diligent work by ranks of the Guyana Police Force, led to the arrest of a thirty eight year old Berbician, in Bartica early this morning. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of some of the stolen articles inclusive of a cellular phone and pieces of jewellery which were positively identified by its owner, police said. Later, the suspect took investigators to a house where he handed over almost eighty-five percent of the stolen items. He has since given the lawmen vital information as to where the remaining items can be retrieved.

Investigations are ongoing.