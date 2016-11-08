SVN denies bullying caused child to fall ill

The Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara has rejected allegations that bullying at the school resulted in a child falling ill twice, and her parents have since removed their two children after they said their complaints were not satisfactorily addressed.

According to a parent, some students contaminated his daughter’s drinking water, slashed her school bag and damaged her books on more than one occasion, but the teachers are trying to cover up “because they want to protect the reputation of the school.”

When contacted, Principal of SVN Swami Aksharananda told Stabroek News, “Ma’am, bullying rarely happens here. I don’t see that as any kind of bullying, you know. I believe that people have been deliberately creating some mischief for us because I believe some students don’t want to be here…”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.