SVN denies bullying caused child to fall ill
The Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara has rejected allegations that bullying at the school resulted in a child falling ill twice, and her parents have since removed their two children after they said their complaints were not satisfactorily addressed.
According to a parent, some students contaminated his daughter’s drinking water, slashed her school bag and damaged her books on more than one occasion, but the teachers are trying to cover up “because they want to protect the reputation of the school.”
When contacted, Principal of SVN Swami Aksharananda told Stabroek News, “Ma’am, bullying rarely happens here. I don’t see that as any kind of bullying, you know. I believe that people have been deliberately creating some mischief for us because I believe some students don’t want to be here…”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Comments
About these comments