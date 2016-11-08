SVN denies bullying caused child to fall ill

The Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara has rejected allegations that bullying at the school resulted in a child falling ill twice, and her parents have since removed their two children after they said their complaints were not satisfactorily addressed.

According to a parent, some students contaminated his daughter’s drinking water, slashed her school bag and damaged her books on more than one occasion, but the teachers are trying to cover up “because they want to protect the reputation of the school.”

When contacted, Principal of SVN Swami Aksharananda told Stabroek News, “Ma’am, bullying rarely happens here. I don’t see that as any kind of bullying, you know. I believe that people have been deliberately creating some mischief for us because I believe some students don’t want to be here…”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

default placeholder

GuySuCo registered loss of $1.9B for 2015

default placeholder

City Hall seeking to raise funds through limited amnesty on property rates

Rayon Scott

Corentyne rape accused trio remanded

default placeholder

Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

default placeholder

Bandits grab $12M from auto sales company

The SleepIn Hotel, part of which is still under construction (Photo by Keno George)

SleepIn casino applications denied over failure to include proof of financial soundness, capability,Gaming Authority says

Felicia De Souza Madramootoo

Former GMC boss, Agri Ministry engineer on fraud charge

Dr Christina Gheer

Fraud, rigging near impossible in New York – election officials

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. Vishnu Singh Sr. and Bibi Singh

    Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man

  3. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  4. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  5. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  6. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  7. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  8. Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL

  9. Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework