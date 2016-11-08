Teen denied bail on gold chain robbery charge

A teen, who initially admitted to stealing a gold chain, was yesterday remanded to prison after he claimed that he was only accused of the crime after he got into a fight with the accuser.

Alfred Taylor, 18, of Lot 30 West Front Road, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge that on October 28, at West Ruimveldt, armed with a gun, he robbed Oneil Schultz of a gold chain, which was valued at $180,000. The chain was the property of Alice Bruce.

Taylor pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.