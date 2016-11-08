Teen denied bail on gold chain robbery charge
A teen, who initially admitted to stealing a gold chain, was yesterday remanded to prison after he claimed that he was only accused of the crime after he got into a fight with the accuser.
Alfred Taylor, 18, of Lot 30 West Front Road, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge that on October 28, at West Ruimveldt, armed with a gun, he robbed Oneil Schultz of a gold chain, which was valued at $180,000. The chain was the property of Alice Bruce.
Taylor pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Missed malaria diagnosis seen behind death of 22-year-old Tuschen man
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested
Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY
Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
Carvil Duncan found not guilty of theft from GPL
Bandit shot dead by Diamond householder
Comments
About these comments