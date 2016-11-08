Trump, Clinton in tight battles in Ohio, Florida and elsewhere

NEW YORK,  (Reuters) – Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton waged a tight battle in several crucial battleground states on Tuesday in their bitter race for the White House, although opinion polls showed Clinton had an edge in the closing hours of the campaign.

With voting completed in more than half of the 50 U.S. states, the race was too close to call in Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Virginia, states that could be vital to deciding which contender wins the presidency.

Both candidates scored early victories in states where they were expected to win. Trump captured conservative states in the South and Midwest, while Clinton swept several states on the East Coast and Illinois in the Midwest.

Those victories were long predicted and not especially significant in the national race, which is likely to turn on a half-dozen toss-up states that will be crucial in the state-by-state fight for 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.

Clinton had more options to reach 270, with Trump needing a virtual sweep of about six toss-up states to win.

Clinton led Trump, 44 percent to 39 percent, in the last Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll before Election Day. A Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll gave her a 90 percent chance of defeating Trump and becoming the first woman elected U.S. president.

In a campaign that focused more on the character of the candidates than on policy, Clinton, 69, a former U.S. secretary of state, and Trump, 70, a New York businessman, accused each other of being fundamentally unfit to lead the country.

Trump again raised the possibility on Tuesday of not accepting the election’s outcome, saying he had seen reports of voting irregularities. He gave few details and Reuters could not immediately verify the existence of such problems.

In North Carolina, the state elections board extended voting hours in eight Durham County locations after technical errors led to long waits.

Financial markets, betting exchanges and online trading platforms largely predicted a Clinton win, although Trump’s team said he could pull off a surprise victory like the June “Brexit” vote to pull Britain out of the European Union.

The economy, terrorism and healthcare ranked as the top three concerns facing Americans casting ballots in Tuesday’s election, according to an early reading from the Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll.

The poll of about 35,000 people found that 25 percent of voters picked the economy as the “most important problem.”. Another 14 percent named “terrorism/terrorist attacks” and 13 percent picked healthcare.

By contrast, the economy was the No. 1 concern for 46 percent of American voters in 2012, according to the Reuters/Ipsos national tracking poll four years ago. Almost nobody listed terrorism as a top concern in 2012, and 8 percent listed healthcare as the top worry.

A signature Trump issue, immigration, was chosen by 7 percent of voters as the most important issue in Tuesday’s poll.

Some 15 percent of Americans who cast a ballot on Tuesday said it was their first time voting in a presidential election, up from 9 percent in 2012, according to the Reuters/Ipsos Election Day poll. The poll showed 13 percent of voters waited until the final week to make up their minds.

Also at stake on Tuesday was control of Congress, with Republicans defending a slight four-seat majority in the 100-member Senate. The House of Representatives, where all 435 seats were up for grabs, was expected to remain in Republican hands.

Hundreds of Temple University students wait in an hour-long line to vote during the U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Hundreds of Temple University students wait in an hour-long line to vote during the U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

 

People wait in line to cast their ballots at the Aynor Town Hall during the U.S. presidential election in Aynor, South Carolina, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

People wait in line to cast their ballots at the Aynor Town Hall during the U.S. presidential election in Aynor, South Carolina, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

More in Local News

default placeholder

Suspect in robbery of Bartica store held – police

Dave Cameron

WICB defends plans to impose 20 percent levy on T20 stars

default placeholder

GuySuCo registered loss of $1.9B for 2015

default placeholder

City Hall seeking to raise funds through limited amnesty on property rates

trio

Corentyne rape accused trio remanded

default placeholder

Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

default placeholder

Bandits grab $12M from auto sales company

The SleepIn Hotel, part of which is still under construction (Photo by Keno George)

SleepIn casino applications denied over failure to include proof of financial soundness, capability,Gaming Authority says

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Philbert London

    Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces

  2. R Persaud Service Station in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

    Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses

  3. Jainarine Balgobin, the man who has been held over the attack.

    Belvedere man decapitates woman, arrested

  4. Guyanese on Interpol list held in NY

  5. Bandit killed during Diamond break-in identified as Albouystown man

  6. Nizam Ramkissoon

    GMC general manager, others charged with fraud

  7. Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria

  8. President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

    President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

One of the cultural performances (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: PM, wife host `Evening of Love, Lights and Music’

20161106front

A look at Water Street from the Stabroek Clock

20161104pontoon

Local pontoons

20161104keno-george

Photographer donates TV to rehabilitation centre

President David Granger sticks the birthday cake with (from left) Radha Mansaram, Rajshri Mansaram and Reenica Mansaram. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)    

President celebrates with Essequibo triplets on their birthday

20161103accident

Whose right of way?

20161102beyond-repairs

Beyond need for repairs

20161101front

Doing homework