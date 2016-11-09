Bulkan admits to use of Antinfek to purify pipelines

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan has disclosed that Polyhexanide, also known as Antinfek, has been used in the past by the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) for the purification of water supply lines in limited areas.

Bulkan made the disclosure in the National Assembly last Friday during questioning by PPP/C parliamentarian Dr. Frank Anthony, however, he was unable to ascertain from the minister specifically where and when as he had exceeded the number of follow-up questions permitted.

The use of the chemical by GWI is currently under scrutiny as despite the company’s claims that it is only being tested, leaked emails indicate that the chemical was being …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.