Camp and Lamaha Sts building among sites being eyed for UG off-campus centre

The University of Guyana (UG) is scouting buildings for an off-campus centre in downtown Georgetown that will not only sustain itself but will bring additional revenues for the cash-strapped institution.

One of the buildings being looked at for possible rental is the Camp and Lamaha streets edifice, owned by Neal Sukhlal, of Impressions Inc.

“The selected UG downtown building [campus], after our due diligence, is expected to house a number of entities and offices, some of which are projected to be revenue generators,” UG’s Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives Dr. Fitzgerald Yaw told Stabroek News yesterday.

Yaw informed that the revenue generators for the central Georgetown site will be a conference room that can be rented out to the public for functions, a business and graduate school, named the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI), and a business development unit.