Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook

Accused of fraudulently converting money sent to her by a man she met on Facebook, a police constable is claiming that the charge was brought because she refused to give in to his demands for a relationship.

Kizia Hall, 31, of Lot 71 Mandela Avenue, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on the charge that on May 27, at Georgetown, solely entrusted by Theodore Chesney with $68,000 for safe keeping, she fraudulently converted same for her own use and benefit.

Subsequent to the charge being read, Hall, a constable for the past four years, pleaded not guilty.