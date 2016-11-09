Cops arrest robbery suspects at Eccles

Two men, who were wanted by the police for a series of robberies, were yesterday afternoon arrested at Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

One of the men has been identified as Godfrey Lynch, 19, of Agricola, while his accomplice, whose name was not immediately known, is said to be a 22-year-old Castello Housing Scheme resident.

Residents related that there was a third man who managed to escape.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.