Cornelia Ida resident charged with killing man found at Hague foreshore

A Cornelia Ida man was yesterday charged with the murder of fellow resident Prakash Mahipaul, whose body was found at the Hague foreshore more than a month ago.

Rooplall Gobin, called “Boyo,” was charged at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court with murdering Mahipaul, called “Sunil,” a father of two who resided at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, on October 6.

No additional details were presented to the court and Gobin, who was not required to plead to the indictable charge,