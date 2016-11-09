Despite some long lines, New York voting goes smoothly

By Zoisa Fraser in New York*

Despite what some described as unusually long lines, voting in New York for the presidential and US senate races was generally smooth yesterday.

At polling places at St. Margaret’s House on Fulton Street and in District 65, a group of foreign journalists, including a representative of Stabroek News, heard from citizens who turned out early to cast their votes that they were all generally impressed with the ease of the process and the conduct of the polling staff.

The polling stations were opened from 6am.

Elderly persons were given preference and were therefore able to avoid having to join the long lines or having to stand in the cold to wait for their turn to vote. The police were visible at each of the polling stations visited