Granger congratulates President-elect Trump

President David Granger, today, extended congratulations to the President-elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump and declared that he is confident that cordial relations between the two countries will continue, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said.

Speaking with reporters at State House, the President said that he looks forward to working with the Trump Administration following his inauguration in January 2017.

“I have already met with a senior officer of the Department of State, so we do not expect that there will be any significant alterations in relation to the cordial relations we have enjoyed with the United States, particularly with [respect to] the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative… We are concerned with security of the hemisphere and we are very confident that the American concerns about the security of the hemisphere will not diminish,” the President said.